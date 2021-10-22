Groves man walking with young son reportedly assaulted, gun stolen

GROVES — Police in Groves are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted and robbed a man who was walking with his young son at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Beverly Place Apartments, 5307 Gulfway Drive at 8:54 a.m. Monday, by a man who reported the assault and robbery.

The victim was unable to give an approximate time of the incident but stated he believed it happened before midnight Sunday, Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said.

“He advised he was walking around complex with his young son around the northeast corner of the apartments when an unknown person walked up behind him and struck him with closed fist, which knocked him to the ground,” Rice said. “Once on the ground, the suspect began to kick and punch him multiple times.”

The victim had a 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband, which was reportedly stolen during the assault. The man told police he did not want to shoot anyone; therefore, he didn’t pull the gun during the assault.

Rice said officers entered the firearm as stolen in the National Crime Information Center database.

A detailed description of the assailant was not available, other than the victim saying the man was shorter than him and had a darker complexion, Rice said.