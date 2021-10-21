Toasted Yolk owner talks opening, details of Port Arthur restaurant

Port Arthur’s newest eatery, Toasted Yolk, will open in a few short weeks.

Owner Brett Baumgartner on Wednesday was at the site at 7675 Memorial Blvd., suite 900 as construction workers did their jobs inside and outside the business.

For those who have not visited the Beaumont location, Baumgartner explained what Toasted Yolk is all about. “We’re a true scratch kitchen,” Baumgartner said. “We don’t have any microwaves in the building. We make everything from scratch. We break every egg ourselves, chop every salad to order, produce is delivered fresh daily so we take a huge amount of pride in giving some of the best food around. Anyone can go and look it up, we’re known for our service.”

Just like the Beaumont location, the Port Arthur location will offer breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Baumgartner prides himself on the food and the service being consistent.

“Once you know we take great care of you, we’re always going to take great care of you,” he said. “It’s not a roll of the dice like a lot of places that you may have had a great experience then you may have not. We’re going to make sure we deliver every time. That’s my personal guarantee and also I’ll be here every single day to guarantee it happens.”

Pat Avery, president of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said she wishes the business great success.

“They will provide residents with more breakfast and lunch options,” Avery said.

“From my understanding, the Beaumont Toasted Yolk is the most successful one in the franchise. Brett Baumgartner is a well known restaurant figure in Southeast Texas, known for his great training of personnel and outstanding restaurant operations. We look forward to them joining the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.”

Why Port Arthur?

Baumgartner chose the city for the new location.

“I think we fill a need,” he said. “There’s truly nothing like us and to be able to come down here, just talking with the community, a lot of them did drive to Beaumont and say, ‘hey, we sure would like to have you down here.’ The community supported us so well in Beaumont. It just sounds like it would be an amazing team down here, as well.”

As for the menu, Baumgartner said there are a lot of fan favorites depending on what you’re in the mood for. There’s the shrimp and grits and “amazing sandwiches” such as the California Club and the signature dishes like the Cowboy Scramble, which is a different take on biscuits and gravy. And there’s the West Coast Arnold made with two English muffin halves topped with Cajun turkey, bacon, tomato, guacamole, two poached eggs and topped with Cholula ranch.

There’s also the staples like eggs, bacon and pancake but the flavor is the hook.

Currently, the business is hiring for all positions.

Call 409-242-1224 for more information.