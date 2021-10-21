Port Arthur SWAT raid turns up cocaine, Xanax & an arrest

A Port Arthur SWAT Team raid this week led to an arrest and the discovery of what is believed to be more than 600 grams of illegal narcotics.

SWAT, along with the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Gun Unit, executed the search warrant Monday at 3125 9th St. “for the discovery of cocaine.”

A release from the police department indicates approximately 230 grams of a white powdery substance and two firearms with a 50-round drum magazine were located inside the residence.

Also discovered were more than 400 grams of Xanax and a large amount of marijuana, according to authorities.

The white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, police said, adding all illegal narcotics located were seized and logged into evidence.

The suspect named in the warrant, identified as 24-year-old, Robert Cuellar, was on scene at the time of the search.

Cuellar is charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 and was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.