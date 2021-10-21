Clay Reaux Jr., 62, of Port Arthur, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021, in Port Arthur.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on May 6, 1959, he was the son of Clay Damas Reaux, Sr. and Marie Louise (Champagne) Reaux. Clay’s most favorite memories were made on the beach, at the lake and surrounded by his friends.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Dustin Grubbs, Samantha Grubbs, and Cameron Grubbs; step-grandchildren, Patience Grubbs and Adaline Grubbs; sister, Reneé Kloes; and nieces, Gretchen Kloes and Heidi Kloes; along with many loving cousins and extended family.

Services will be held under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.