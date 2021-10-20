PHOTO FEATURE — Greater Port Arthur Chamber honors Paige Synder

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Natalie Picazo, from left, Charlee Chelette, Katlyn Anderson, Dale Campagne, Jen Hardy Lewis, Tonya Petix and Darragh Castillo pose Tuesday next to a bench in honor of Paige Snyder at the Chamber office.

Champagne spearheaded the idea, and fellow ambassadors immediately joined the opportunity to pay tribute to Paige, a longtime Chamber leader, who passed away this year.

The bench will be located in the Chamber office.

A bench in honor of Paige Snyder has a special message.