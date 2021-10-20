PHOTO FEATURE — Greater Port Arthur Chamber honors Paige Synder

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Mary Meaux

(Courtesy of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce)

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Natalie Picazo, from left, Charlee Chelette, Katlyn Anderson, Dale Campagne, Jen Hardy Lewis, Tonya Petix and Darragh Castillo pose Tuesday next to a bench in honor of Paige Snyder at the Chamber office.

Champagne spearheaded the idea, and fellow ambassadors immediately joined the opportunity to pay tribute to Paige, a longtime Chamber leader, who passed away this year.

The bench will be located in the Chamber office.

A bench in honor of Paige Snyder has a special message.

(Courtesy of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce)

More News

Port Arthur’s requested repayments drastically reduced by more than $700K

Assault victim from Dylan’s in critical condition, undergoes brain surgery

Support grows for injured PNG football player Noah Jackson

Plenty to get excited about. 52nd Groves Pecan Festival nears kicks off.

Print Article