Graveside services for Mr. Claude “Buddy” Wright will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Port Neches, TX.

Buddy was born February 12, 1940 in Port Arthur, TX and passed away October 19, 2021 in Ruston, LA.

To view a full obituary or to leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www. owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.