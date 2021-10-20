Assault victim from Dylan’s in critical condition, undergoes brain surgery

The victim of Saturday night’s aggravated assault at Dylan’s Bar and Grill is in critical condition and has undergone surgery for a traumatic brain injury, police said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said there is a person of interest in the case and detectives are still attempting to locate witnesses.

Police were called at approximately midnight Saturday to 8601 Ninth Ave., at Dylan’s for an unconscious man down in the patio area.

EMS arrived on scene and brought the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Hebert said this was an aggravated assault and a verbal altercation took place prior to the incident.

The victim was reportedly assaulted, fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor, sustaining serious injuries.

PAPD is not releasing information about the age or hometown of the victim.

The suspect, police said, fled the scene.

Hebert dismissed a rumor that the victim had been mugged.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.