3 COVID deaths reported for Mid County city

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported three COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Mid County.

The individuals include two White females between the age ranges of 55-60 and 70-75 and a Hispanic female between 35 and 40 years old. Each was a Nederland resident.

It has not been determined whether the deceased had underlying health conditions. From the onset of the pandemic, there have been a total of 47 COVID-19 related deaths reported for the city of Nederland.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Call 409-332-6215 for information about the COVID vaccines.

From Oct. 16-19, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 17 for Port Arthur, nine for Groves, ten for Nederland and eight for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 44.

All persons over 12 years of age and testing positive for COVID are asked to call a physician (those under 18, must have a parent/guardian call, please) to be scheduled for an infusion.

Adults 18 years of age or older may call 409-550-2536 and/or 409-726-8700 to receive proper instructions.