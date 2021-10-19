TxDOT announces intersection closure details for Bluebonnet & Gulfway Drive

TXDOT is notifying the City of Port Arthur of a road closure at the intersection of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue, starting Wednesday (Oct. 20).

The closure lasts through Friday (Oct. 22).

TxDOT will be performing concrete repairs in the middle of the intersection, so traffic coming down Bluebonnet Avenue will be unable to cross at Gulfway Drive.

The graphic below illustrates the following: