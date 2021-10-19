TxDOT announces intersection closure details for Bluebonnet & Gulfway Drive
Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021
TXDOT is notifying the City of Port Arthur of a road closure at the intersection of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue, starting Wednesday (Oct. 20).
The closure lasts through Friday (Oct. 22).
TxDOT will be performing concrete repairs in the middle of the intersection, so traffic coming down Bluebonnet Avenue will be unable to cross at Gulfway Drive.
The graphic below illustrates the following:
- Traffic proceeding along Bluebonnet Avenue may only turn right at the Gulfway Drive intersection. There is no through traffic along Bluebonnet Avenue at Gulfway Drive.
- Through traffic along Gulfway Drive at Bluebonnet Avenue will remain uninhibited, while left turns from Gulfway Drive to Bluebonnet Avenue will be prohibited.