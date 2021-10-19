Port Arthur Police: Failure to merge leads to gunfire on morning commute

Port Arthur Police are asking the public to help solve a case of road rage that turned violent when shots were fired on the morning road.

On Sept. 17 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired.

The complainant advised he was traveling eastbound in the 1800 block of W. SH 73, when a vehicle attempted to merge into his lane. The complainant was not able to move over due to a vehicle traveling next to him, making it impossible to switch lanes.

The driver of the merging vehicle displayed a firearm and then shot at the complainant’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door Chevrolet truck that is dark brown in color. At the time of the shooting, the suspect vehicle was carrying an aluminum boat in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.