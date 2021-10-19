Port Arthur man paralyzed in targeted daylight shooting, police say

A 20-year-old Port Arthur man is paralyzed from the neck down following a Friday afternoon shooting outside of a barbershop.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said several suspects pulled into the parking lot and fired at the man.

The victim was struck — police did not specify how many times — and was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

“The wound resulted in paralysis,” Hebert said.

Police were called at approximately 3:11 p.m. Friday to the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue in reference to the shooting.

Investigators are now searching for several individuals, Hebert said, adding the victim is cooperating with this investigation.

According to PAPD, the shooting was not a result of a robbery but was some type of dispute between the victim and possibly one of the suspects.

Police are not saying how many suspects are involved in the crime.