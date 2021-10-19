Read how Koby Trahan broke PNG’s single-game rushing record without realizing he was close

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Indians have leaned heavily on the running game this year, and Friday’s 56-40 win over Kingwood Park culminated in a record-setting performance by running back Koby Trahan.

The senior racked up 365 yards on the ground, breaking the previous record of 347, which was set in 1971 by Jeff Bergeron.

Trahan also added scores of 3, 31 and 74 yards on the day. He said the total was the most he had ever rushed for at any level of competition.

“The o-line definitely helped me out a lot,” he said. “They really came through. Hole after hole just kept appearing. We just kept pounding away.”

As the yards started to mount, Trahan and PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said they were unaware of the record or the running back’s total.

“I thought I was around 200, maybe,” Trahan said. “I didn’t think I was that high up and I didn’t think I would break a record. It feels pretty special to leave my mark somewhere.”

Faircloth said had he or his staff known Trahan was getting closer, they would’ve tried to get him to it, but said the record just came in the flow of the game.

“I wish we kept in-game stats, but we don’t, so we had no idea,” he said. “…I was just really proud of our offensive line. Our fullback, Brock (Hebert), did a great job blocking for him. Koby is a very talented kid and had a great night. It really was the difference in the game.”

Trahan’s 235-yard performance two weeks ago against Barbers Hill is at 15th place on the school’s all-time list. He is only the second player to have more than one games in the top 15, with two. Former quarterback and current University of Texas running back Roschon Johnson has six games in the top 15.

PNG and Trahan have had success establishing the run all season. Trahan eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in Friday’s win. The senior leads District 12-5A Division II with 1,213 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the current football climate, offenses tend to rely more on the passing game. Faircloth said having a dominant running game really helps the team.

“In this district, you have to be able to run the ball,” he said. “It is a credit to our coaches and players. We have five underclassmen on the offensive line. It is a credit to them and how hard they work. To be a part of a record that stood for 50 years and break it is really, really special.”