New Neches FCU headquarters opens with plenty for community to celebrate

PORT NECHES — Neches Federal Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrating the opening of their Administration location at 676 Magnolia in Port Neches.

The ceremony was hosted by the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce as Jason Landry, president/CEO, and Buddy Spivey, chairman of the board of Neches FCU, held the honors of cutting the ribbon and marking the opening of the new Neches FCU headquarters/administration.

Newground International, a St. Louis based architecture, design and project management firm designed and constructed the 676 Magnolia Neches FCU administration building to be state of the art, including new technology such as Drive Thru Interactive Teller Machines and ATMs.

Employee experience is at the forefront of the new location as there are various spaces in the building that align the Neches brand with the Southeast Texas community and the credit union culture.

“This is a proud day for us,” Landry said. “We have a deep passion for Southeast Texas and our talented team of 200+ employees are dedicated to serving our 71,000 members with Signature Service. The Neches Administration Branch is approximately 50,000 square feet and allows us to process hundreds of thousands of transactions and has the infrastructure to power all of our other locations in the eight counties that we serve.

“A greater focus of digital engagement from consumers helps us recognize a priority to stay on the cutting edge of technology and better serve our members. In addition to member service, the employee experience at Neches FCU is second to none as we strive to enhance the lives of our employees, and provide the best company culture in Southeast Texas.”

Neches FCU will also be celebrating International Credit Union Day on Friday.

All members are welcome to visit any Neches location, as well as the new administration building for an open house including flavored popcorn, cookies, giveaway items and door prizes.