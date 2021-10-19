Monday afternoon report: 1 death, 3 dozen new cases attributed to COVID

Late Monday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a resident of Groves.

The individual was a White male between 55 and 60 years old.

It has not been determined whether this individual had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the pandemic, there have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Groves residents.

From Oct. 13-15, the Port Arthur Health Department is reporting new COVID-19 positive confirmations for individuals in Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 21 for Port Arthur, eight for Groves, six for Nederland and one for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 36.