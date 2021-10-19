Have fun at Spooktacular Health Fair

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By PA News

The Port Arthur Health Department held a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Carl Parker Center on Lamar State College Port Arthur campus Thursday. (Mary Meaux/ The News)

Port Arthur’s Spooktacular Health Fair is planned from 1-4 p.m. Thursday.

The free event takes place at Bonne Vie, 8595 Medical Center Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Attendees can receive COVID vaccinations, blood pressure checks, glucose checks, flu shots and more.

Free hot dogs and chips will be available, along with complimentary cotton candy, sno cones and s’mores.

The event is sponsored by the City of Port Arthur, Bonne Vie, Synergy Homecare and CHRISTUS Health Care.

