Have fun at Spooktacular Health Fair

Port Arthur’s Spooktacular Health Fair is planned from 1-4 p.m. Thursday.

The free event takes place at Bonne Vie, 8595 Medical Center Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Attendees can receive COVID vaccinations, blood pressure checks, glucose checks, flu shots and more.

Free hot dogs and chips will be available, along with complimentary cotton candy, sno cones and s’mores.

The event is sponsored by the City of Port Arthur, Bonne Vie, Synergy Homecare and CHRISTUS Health Care.