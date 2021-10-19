CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Make like a banana and peel

This isn’t the first time Pinterest has inspired people to do “weird” things. Banana bacon is the topic here and I couldn’t wait to try it.

Were you tossing your peels into the trash?

Not me! I saved every peel for the compost, to make my garden grow. But, what if I could save them from the compost?

People are out there making vegan “bacon” from marinated and fried banana peels. Sounds weird. I’m on it.

Some called for liquid smoke or Worcestershire sauce. Others had soy, brown sugar or paprika. I just made it up as I went.

My first batch was pretty good. I tried a second and third time but got burned out quickly. I keep seeing new combos and I’m willing to have another go.

Caution: My dietician daughter fussed that I didn’t use organic bananas as suggested. Hey, I used what I had. I’ll try to do her a solid next time.

Banana Samba

Brazil has plenty of bananas to experiment with.

They bring us Banana Samba, “a fun, chewy fruit snack!” They’re individually wrapped and beautifully packaged and taste wonderful. Every one of them.

Some are chocolate, most are gluten free, One is “fit” with chia, the classic boasts potassium and “Simply” is no sugar added. I’d go for every one of them.

This is nothing at all like some artificially flavored banana candy you may have had as a kid. These bananas have gone gourmet. Learn more at bananasamba.com.

After the candle is gone, have a drink

I love the sustainable notion of Shanti Creations, a Queens, N.Y. company making coconut wax candles that offers a toasted pumpkin scent.

Zero-waste candles smell heavenly and look wholesome in canning jars.

When you order, add on some stainless steel lids that transform your cleaned candle jars into “sippy cups” for fruit infusions, teas or even cocktail shakers.

You can’t beat the theory behind and the love that goes into these creations.

Tote bags and designs that feature masked lovers are a unique way to “chill” in these current times.

We’ve all got jars. Let’s make them work for us at shanticreationsnyc.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who is obviously going bananas for new flavor experiments. Share yours with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.