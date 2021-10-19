Charles Spurgeon Foster IV, 56, of Groves, Texas passed away October 17, 2021.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on July 24, 1965 to Charles Spurgeon Foster, III and Rita Blanchard Foster.

Charles was a member of Immaculate Conception/St. Peter Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and cooking.

Those left to cherish Charles’ memory are his wife of 34 years, Lori McDonald Foster of Groves; his mother, Rita Foster of Groves; his brother, David Foster and his wife, Aimee of Kyle; his nieces and nephews, Alison Trevino, Ian Foster, Rebecca Barnett, and Brian Whittaker; a host of cousins from the Blanchard, Baker, and Foster families; his aunts, Marla Branham and Bonnie David; and his uncles, Yancey Foster Jr., Thad Foster and his wife Judith, Bill Baker and his wife Sjonneke, and Gary Baker and his wife Barbara.

He is preceded in death by his father; his grandparents Charles S. Foster, Jr. and Melrose Foster, Darrell Blanchard, and William A. Baker and Jenny Baker.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception/St. Peter Catholic Church in Groves on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. J. C. Coon celebrant.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.