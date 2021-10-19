Mr. Byron Keith Tolliver Jr., 33, of Baytown, Texas went home to glory, Thursday, October 7.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas and was a resident of Baytown for the past 13 years. Byron was employed with Ellucian as an Information TechnologyB Specialist.

He served his church as a choir member at San Jacinto Church in Baytown.

A visitation is scheduled from 10 am – 12 pm with the funeral service immediately follow at 12pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home, with Pastor Keith Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Byron is preceded in death by his father, Byron Keith Tolliver, Sr.; his paternal grandparents Lionel and Beverly Tolliver; maternal grandparents Rayfield Sr. and Eula Mae Carrier; and two uncles Rayfield Carrier Jr. and Gregory Alan Tolliver.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother Janice Thompson (Brodrick); brother Darius Dontra’ Tolliver, Sr. (Xzonnia); one sister Lauryn Tamar Tolliver; and one nephew Darius “DJ” Dontra’ Tolliver, Jr. He also leaves aunts, Shirley Conley and Roxanne Gunner (Thomas) of Port Arthur, Maria Bell of Houston, Texas, Patricia Britt and Iris Morris of Nederland, Texas. Uncles, Ron Christopher Charles (Roshondra) of Humble, Texas, Sam Morris (Jeszelle) and Aaron Morris of Port Arthur, Texas; Godparents Terry and Stacia Washington of Missouri City, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.