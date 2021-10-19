Antoinette Marie Bodden, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Whispering Oaks Lodge in Lumberton, Texas.

Antoinette was born December 29, 1931 in Grand Cayman to Innis McTaggart and Doris Cooper McTaggart.

She was a resident of this area for 70 years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Port Neches.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Bodden, sisters, Doris Thompson, Natalie Yates, Mary Dodds, Peggy Stewart, and June Verhoven, brother, Innis McTaggart, and grandson, Jason Bodden.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Lana Thibodeaux and husband Pete of Bridge City, Texas; sons, Rayburn Bodden and wife Karen of Nederland, Texas and Edward “Eddie” Bodden and wife Sue of Groves, Texas; sister, Ella Commissiong and husband Paul of Bay City, Michigan; brothers, Bill McTaggart and wife Debbie of Grand Cayman and Gary McTaggart and wife Ann of Grand Cayman; grandchildren, Jennifer Bodden, Brittany Sumner and husband Jessie, Kristy Bodden, Jeremy Bodden, Amy Landry and husband Cody, and Ryan Thibodeaux and wife Tawne; and 10 great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Joyce and Paul Lopez and family with Whispering Oaks Lodge in Lumberton and her home caregivers Jada Kyle and Fairrena Newton.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Please send memorial contributions to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or mdanderson.org/gifts.