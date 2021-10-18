Woman’s death deemed suspicious in Port Arthur

Police in Port Arthur are investigating a suspicious death.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said a woman was found injured at 9:49 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Ninth Avenue near Lake Arthur Drive.

The woman was brought to a local hospital and died on Saturday.

12newsnow.com reported the victim’s name as Madison Martinez, a 26-year-old pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Hebert told Port Arthur Newsmedia that investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

The reason the case is deemed suspicious is because of the circumstances surrounding the death, Hebert said, adding she wasn’t able to tell police anything on the way to the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered.