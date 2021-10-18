ASK A COP — How legal are U-turns at intersections in Texas?

Gail for Beaumont asks: I was at an intersection the other day while my husband was driving. We saw a car make a U-turn, and my husband got so angry he hit the roof. I didn’t know the answer either, and we were a little reluctant approaching a police officer to ask this question. I told him I know just the officer who I can ask and he will have an answer. Is it illegal to make a U turn at an intersection?

Answer: In Texas it is NOT illegal to make a U-turn at an intersection if it can be safely done. Of course, the U-turn must be performed on a GREEN signal ONLY! Tell your husband he can fix the dent he put in the roof of his vehicle, because making a U-turn at an intersection is OK in Texas. Keep in mind if there’s no sign on the roadway that says NO U-TURN, then it is permissible to make a U-turn.

Terry from Port Arthur asks: The other day I was in the car and my wife was driving. As we were approaching the intersection at Memorial Boulevard and 39th Street, this time something was different. All the lights were out. What are we supposed to do when lights are out at an intersection? This was very scary.

Answer: The first thing I can say Terry is PRAY! In the perfect world all lights will be functioning at every intersection, but there are those times when we experience a power outage. In the event you approach an intersection where the traffic signal lights are out, you should treat that area as if there were four stop signs. This is why it’s important not to be on your cellphone while driving, because motorists say when the light is working, “I didn’t see a red light.” So you will definitely not see the intersection if your head is down dealing with your cellphone. The Port Arthur Police Department responded quickly to the intersection an activated our emergency lights until the city was able to erect temporary stop signs.

Cecil from Groves asks: The other day we were traveling down the street and, of course, I was driving because he’s not allowed to drive me (laughing). I approached a Yield sign and there was a big truck that came to a Stop sign. Of course I stopped because I’m scarred of the big trucks. So you can guess my husband is in the passenger seat telling me to go. It’s my policy to let the big trucks go. Am I wrong to think this way?

Answer: Cecil I can’t say that you were WRONG, but it looks like you did have the right of way because you had a Yield sign and the truck was at a Stop sign. I have to go along with the Mister. I probably would have told you to go, as well. Now if you decided to allow the truck to go first, I can’t say you were wrong for doing that either.

