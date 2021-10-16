Fight knocks man unconscious at Port Arthur bar. Suspect flees scene, police say.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to Dylan’s Bar and Grill at approximately midnight Saturday in reference to an unconscious man in the patio area.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said EMS arrived on scene and brought the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

“It was learned that the victim was assaulted, fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor, and sustained serious injuries,” Dinger said.

“The victim is listed in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene.”

According to Dinger, the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The assault is being investigated by PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.