PHOTO FEATURE — Gift of Life celebrates survivors with drive-thru lunch

Curitin Conrad was loud and proud Friday afternoon.

The Lamar State College Port Arthur nursing student volunteered for the Gift of Life Survivor drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota.

Conrad’s grandmother and aunt are breast cancer survivors.

Friday was National Mammography Day, and Gift of Life and Philpott Toyota provided free lunches and goodies for local breast cancer survivors to honor their strength and courage.

Jodie Wood was also there with Patty Kupper, a volunteer at the Drive-thru Luncheon.

Kupper, a 25-year survivor, is also a graduate of the Active Living After Cancer class, which is facilitated by Wood.

Both women were volunteering on behalf of the Aurora-Golden Triangle Sertoma Club.