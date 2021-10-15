Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 4-10

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10:

  • Susan Valentine, 43, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age/resisting arrest, search or transport
  • Alicia Palmer, 42, warrant other agency
  • Robert Goff, 48, driving while intoxicated
  • Jardell Budier, 19, possession of a firearm by a felon/theft of a firearm
  • Desiree Ethridge, 23, fail to identify
  • April Thibodeaux, 38, warrant other agency
  • Broderick Walker, 37, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christopher Woodcock, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Joshua Riley, 32, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10:

Oct. 4

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident as reported near Avenue N and Hill Terrace.

Oct. 5

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 365.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of Hunter Ridge.

Oct. 6

  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 800 block of North 31st Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2500 block of Canal.

Oct. 7

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.

Oct. 8

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for failure to identify in the 2700 block of Poydras Place.
  • A person was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm in the 2700 block of Poydras Place.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1900 block of Sixth Street.

Oct. 9

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Oct. 10

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Taft.

