Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 4-10
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 15, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10:
- Susan Valentine, 43, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age/resisting arrest, search or transport
- Alicia Palmer, 42, warrant other agency
- Robert Goff, 48, driving while intoxicated
- Jardell Budier, 19, possession of a firearm by a felon/theft of a firearm
- Desiree Ethridge, 23, fail to identify
- April Thibodeaux, 38, warrant other agency
- Broderick Walker, 37, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Woodcock, 41, possession of a controlled substance
- Joshua Riley, 32, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10:
Oct. 4
- Assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident as reported near Avenue N and Hill Terrace.
Oct. 5
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 365.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of Hunter Ridge.
Oct. 6
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of North 31st Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2500 block of Canal.
Oct. 7
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
Oct. 8
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for failure to identify in the 2700 block of Poydras Place.
- A person was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm in the 2700 block of Poydras Place.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1900 block of Sixth Street.
Oct. 9
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of FM 365.
Oct. 10
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Taft.