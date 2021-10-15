Man shot in Port Arthur outside barbershop Friday afternoon

Port Arthur police were called to the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue in reference to a shooting of a man at approximately 3:11 p.m. Friday.

The shooting took place outside of a barbershop.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said.

PAPD Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

No additional information was released by Friday afternoon.