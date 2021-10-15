KATHY DEASY — Enjoy many Autumn blessings

As I look around, driving and shopping for fall flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!”

The fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes, and a few different colors of green and white are such eye candy. to me. Let’s not forget the real, tangible, CANDY CORN.

When we pastored Rock Church S.E. one year, we had our property full of the orange beauties. Little skits for children and storybook time with costumes on our workers, it was so fun to be a part of this autumn celebration. We chatted with people, shared Jesus and watched the joy in their children’s faces as they packed away a few pumpkins for their home and, hopefully, a new relationship with Jesus.

It’s a great “orange” memory.

These wonderful pumpkins are great for cooking and canning with holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, needing “pumpkin pie” or batter for pumpkin cookies or bread, yum!

Some folks like to carve fun faces on them. I remember playing outdoors as a kid in our neighborhood in the evening, smelling the candle in the carved ones. Neighbors scraped out insides, and their children helped them make a face when the light shown through, hopefully, fun, happy “orangeheads.” The top with the stem cut off let that savory smell float through the streets.

So, have fun with this Autumn and don’t be creepy with your decorations. Children are already plopped into this world with a bunch of goofy traditions.

Start some of your own family fun with your own candy or cookies. Come visit me at Church On The Rock — Sunday at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ron Hammonds for praise, Sunday School (all ages) and good Word & Prayer.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.