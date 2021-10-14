Tommy Lynn Hadley Sr.

Published 6:54 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

By PA News

Tommy Lynn Hadley Sr.

Tommy Lynn Hadley Sr. 62, answered the call of his heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with his wife Veoletta, and family at his bedside.

He will truly be missed.

Homegoing services will be 11am Saturday, October 16, 2021 at  Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More News

Doylene Shields

Birdie Oderbert Smith

Corris Anthony Brown

Gas spill impacts Nederland Avenue

Print Article