PHOTO — Port Arthur Masonic Lodge hosts blood drive

Published 12:18 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By PA News

Bryan, a 25-year resident of Port Arthur, was one of several donors Wednesday for LifeShare Blood Center. The drive, hosted by the Port Arthur Masonic Lodge, took place in front of the Port Arthur Public Library. Upcoming mobile drives are scheduled for: Motiva Chemicals, Thursday, noon-5:30 p.m.; Golden Triangle Emergency Center, Thursday, noon-4 p.m.; and Bonne Vie, Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit lifeshare.org. (Monique Batson/The News)

More News

Port Arthur woman killed after being struck by vehicle

Groves PD finds approximately 40 fictitious temporary plates

Sandwich shop grants Groves Fire Department $23k for new equipment

Monthly meeting introduces local contractors to available jobs in the area

Print Article