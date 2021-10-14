PHOTO — Port Arthur Masonic Lodge hosts blood drive
Published 12:18 am Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Bryan, a 25-year resident of Port Arthur, was one of several donors Wednesday for LifeShare Blood Center. The drive, hosted by the Port Arthur Masonic Lodge, took place in front of the Port Arthur Public Library. Upcoming mobile drives are scheduled for: Motiva Chemicals, Thursday, noon-5:30 p.m.; Golden Triangle Emergency Center, Thursday, noon-4 p.m.; and Bonne Vie, Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit lifeshare.org. (Monique Batson/The News)