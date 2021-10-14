PHOTO GALLERY — Bella Ink Studios grows with new Groves location

Published 12:24 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By PA News

GROVES — Bella Ink Studios recently celebrated opening a new location in Groves, allowing the cosmetic tattoo and beauty bar more room to offer services.

With a “wake up with makeup” motto, store owner Rae Shauna Gay is joined by five associates.

Bella Ink is now located at 5519 E. Parkway Street in the Snooper’s Paradise shopping center.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bellainkstudios or call 409-999-6130.

