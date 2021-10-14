Food Basket robbed at gunpoint. Help ID the suspect.

On Thursday at 7:45 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Food Basket, 68 N. 4th St., in reference to an armed robbery.

The gunman, who police released pictures of, entered the store and robbed the clerk through violence.

During the robbery, the gunman struck the clerk with the handgun multiple times, causing injury.

The gunman fled from the store on foot.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the person pictured to call BPD at 409-832-1234.

If you have information about this crime, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAYbe eligible for a cash reward.