Corris Anthony Brown transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward on Monday, October 4, 2021.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Jamesetta, his family, and a host of friends.

A home going service for Corris will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 8am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.