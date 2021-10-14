Birdie Oderbert Smith, 77, of Carrollton, Texas died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her mother Delia Ross Webb, father Donald Lee Ross, her husband Larry Smith, her son Larry Oderbert Jr., her granddaughter Lorree Credit and grandsons Brandon Bobb & Mark Oderbert II.

She is survived by children: Pamela Oderbert Hammond (Clifton) of Houston, Texas. Lorrie Oderbert of Houston, Texas, Mark Oderbert, Sr. (Beverly) of Dallas, Texas, Ange Oderbert Taylor (North Dallas), J. Javelle Oderbert Credit (Gregory) of Carrollton, Texas.

Her Grandchildren: Jason Augustine (Raven) of Port Arthur, Texas, Jeremy Augustine of Carrollton, Texas, Aaron LeRoyce Oderbert (Irving, Texas), Lance Renee Oderbert, Logan Andre Oderbert, Kerrington Johnson (Patricia), (Houston), Alexander Collier, (Port Arthur, Texas) Amber M. Harkless, (Houston) Racquel Oderbert-Hemphill (Florida), Chloe J. Oderbert (Houston), Haley Denton, Alexis Gilmore. Of Beaumont, Texas, Sharla Hammond, Brianna Hammond (Houston, Texas), B. Lauren Taylor & Brett Taylor II, (North Dallas) LaChante Prevost of Pearland, Texas.

Her Bonus Children are Kevin C. Oderbert (Andrea)-Houston, Kim Oderbert (Joseph), Kerri Oderbert (Chavis) of Port Arthur, Texas.

Added to this bouquet are 25 great grandchildren that were her pride and joy.

Birdie was a compassionate leader & Matriarch of this family.

She loved reading, drawing, writing, praying and sharing the word of God.

She was very active in her children\grandchildren’s lives and would give her all and last to & for her family.

She will be greatly missed!

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 18th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.