Old Town Nederland Market Day showcases food, vendors, shops

NEDERLAND — Fall-like temperatures are in store for Saturday, just in time for the Old Town Nederland Market Day.

The annual event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 along Boston Avenue in Nederland. As of Wednesday there were 57 vendors signed up to participate and just a few spots left, said Key DeCuir, executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation.

The NEDC is sponsoring the event, which is in its sixth year.

DeCuir is asking vendors wishing to participate to call 409-729-1020 because she is in the process of making a map so those selling similar items won’t be near each other.

What’s in store?

Last year’s event had a less than normal amount of vendors in order to space them out for social distancing, DeCuir said.

This year’s event has a plethora of shops.

“We will have a whole section with nothing but food,” she said.

Golden Cup and Boston Bean coffee shops will take part, as well as eateries along the Avenue and beyond.

Foodies can take delight in knowing there will be everything from breakfast burritos, tamales, nachos and smoked turkey legs to hot dogs, Frito pie, links and all kinds of desserts available

Shoppers will see home décor, farm house décor, wooden homemade items, planters, plants, jewelry and items made from goat’s milk to name a few.

One of the local shops taking part is Twisted Gypsy, 1219 Boston Ave. Owner Evy Knight said she would offer 20 percent off on store items.

“I’ve been telling everybody to come out,” Knight said. “We personally have free masks to give away if you feel you want to wear a mask. It will be a lot of fun. There are many wonderful stores on Boston Avenue, and this just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We hope to see everybody come out, enjoy the weather, the specials and enjoy life a little bit.”

Over the past weekend Twisted Gypsy held a benefit for the American Cancer Society with a fashion show.

“It was a really good turnout and I’m happy with the community in how everybody pulled together,” Knight said. “We ended up getting over $1,200 in donations to give.”

Carrie Hackbarth, owner of Soiree & Vine, said they too would be open and offering sales and more.

This includes 40 percent off Soiree &Vine retail. In addition she will be selling Halloween macaroons and offering tastings of items, including olives from Europe and goat cheeses.

DeCuir is pleased to see the amount of participation in this year’s event and the growth it represents.

Even with the pandemic, in 2020 Nederland collected the highest amount of sales tax in the city’s history, she said.

“Last year was re-create, redesign, whatever we could do to help you grow your business,” DeCuir said. “You don’t have a website, let me help you… all of the out of the box stuff nonstop. It really made a difference.”