PHOTO FEATURE — See how the new community/business center is coming along

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Mary Meaux

A view of The Center of Community and Business Development, or The Press Building owned by the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. The work seen here, at the corner of Waco Avenue and Fourth Street, is for the space for entrepreneurs and office space for lease. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Some of the original brickwork can be seen in this photo from the side near the back of the building. (Mary Meaux/The News)

