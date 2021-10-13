Groves, Port Neches & statewide early voting begins soon

Voters in Groves and Port Neches will see propositions regarding local fire fighters, while Groves voters will also choose a council member.

They, along with voters statewide, will also see a total of eight propositions to vote on this November.

Don’t want to wait that long? Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29 for the Nov. 2 general election.

Groves

Voters will choose between three individuals for the Ward 3 seat.

Candidates include Rob Vensel, 59, who lists his occupation as self-employed; Michael Campise, 67, retired; and Barbara Edington, 57, who lists her occupation as administrator.

Edington previously ran for the seat but was defeated by the incumbent.

Longtime Ward 3 councilman Sidney Badon announced his intent not to run for reelection at the end of an August city council meeting.

Ward 1 incumbent Mark McAdams, 58, did not have any opponents.

Groves voters will also decide on a proposition dealing with collective bargaining and another allowing collective bargaining for fire fighters.

City of Groves Proposition A

Adoption of the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Groves Proposition B

Shall the City Charter be amended to give the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1905, the authority to require the City to participate in binding arbitration of all issues in dispute with the Association if the City and the Association reach impasse in collective bargaining negotiations?

Port Neches

There will be no general election in Port Neches as Mayor Glenn Johnson and councilman Robert Arnold failed to draw any election opponents.

Port Neches voters will, however, see the same fire fighter propositions their neighbors are voting on.

City of Port Neches Proposition A

Adoption of the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Port Neches Proposition B

Shall the City Charter be amended to give the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 3713, the authority to require the City to participate in binding arbitration of all issues in dispute with the Association if the City and the Association reach impasse in collective bargaining negotiations?

Early voting dates, hours and locations

Oct 18 to Oct. 22 — 8 a.m. to 5 pm.

Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Groves Recreation Center, 6150 39 th St., Groves

St., Groves Effie & Wilton Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches

Port Arthur Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive

Port Arthur Library, 4615 Ninth Ave.

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland

Beaumont Courthouse main location, 1085 Pearl St., Beaumont

Rogers Park, 6540 Gladys, Beaumont

Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont

John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 E. Lucas, Beaumont

Ray Chesson Office Building, 19217 FM 365, Beaumont

Precinct One Service Center, 20215 W. US 90, China

Election Day is Nov. 2.