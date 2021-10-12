Donald Wayne Bailey, 82, of Groves, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home.

He was born on September 11, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, James Walter Bailey and Margaret Hitt Bailey.

Donald was a lifelong resident of Groves and enjoyed multiple hobbies and interests.

One of his favorites was surf fishing at Gilchrist Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula, as a young man. He also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends at The Pea Patch Golf Course in Groves.

Donald had a lifelong interest in sports, namely, baseball, football, softball, golf and Olympic sports.

Donald was a hard worker and always provided for his family. He grew up as part of a large and loving Groves family and was one of sixteen siblings.

The memories and stories of growing up on a farm with his parents and brothers and sisters were always entertaining.

Donald was a friend to all and always enjoyed a good laugh, living life as Christ called us to live.

He retired as a bricklayer after 50 years of service with various face brick and refractory brick companies; to include, J.T. Hitt Masonry, Bailey- Buchanan Masonry, Reintjes Services and Brewer-Boserup Refractory Services, and numerous other companies.

He continued to work as a refractory brick consultant toward the end of his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James Walter Bailey, Jr., Tommy Bailey, Johnny Bailey, Ronnie Bailey, Jackie Bailey and Robert Bailey; his sister, Julia Bailey Evans; his wife, Betty Jean Goodin Bailey.

He is survived by his two sons, Donald Lee Sullivan, Sr. and his wife, Jeri Boudreaux Sullivan of Port Neches, Charles Bailey and his wife, Valerie Hebert Bailey of Vidor; his daughter, Tawnya JoAnn Bailey of Buna; his grandchildren, Donald Lee Sullivan, Jr., Ryan Sullivan, Colin Bailey, Breana Bailey, Joshua Menard and Jacob Menard.

He is also survived by his five sisters, Louise Bailey Jones of Port Neches, Dorothy Bailey Elkins of Groves, Janie Bailey Nicotre of Port Neches, Debbie Bailey Fugate of Valley Hill, Alabama, Betty Lou Bailey Saunders of Spurger; his three brothers, Joe Bailey of Groves, Buddy Bailey of Groves and Paul Bailey of Nederland, along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for their gentle and kind care in recent weeks.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Or by phone 800-805-5856 or donors@stjude.org.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A service to honor Donald’s life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.