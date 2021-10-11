Have your say. City hosting meeting on rezoning lots in Port Arthur and Port Acres.

The City of Port Arthur on Tuesday will host a public hearing regarding zoning.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. during the regular council meeting, will be to discuss rezoning about 2.5524 acres of land in Port Acres and Port Arthur from “Light Commercial” to “Planned Development District.”

The proposed properties are Lot 7 (Tracts 2, 3 and 6), Block 2 in Port Acres; as well as Lot 7, Block and Lots 9 and 10 Block 3 Mari Addition in Port Arthur.

Residents with questions can call 409-983-8135.

The meeting will take place in the Council chambers at City Hall, 444 4th St.