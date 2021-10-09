Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Published 12:17 am Saturday, October 9, 2021

By PA News

Nederland arrests, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

  • Ryan Jackson, 40, warrant other agency
  • Kayla Sheldon, 23, possession of a controlled substance
  • Justin Cunningham, 40, warrant other agency
  • Jolynn Jordan, 46, warrant other agency

Nederland police calls, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

Sept. 27:

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 1900 block of North 19th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Sept. 28

  • A sexual assault was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Elgin.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.

Sept. 29

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Sept. 30

  • A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana in the 2500 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2900 block of Seattle.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of 19th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 400 block of North 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 1

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Forgery financial instrument elderly was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Oct. 2

  • A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue M.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.

Oct. 3

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
  • Criminal mischief substantial inconvenience was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • An information report was completed in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
  • An information report was completed in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

