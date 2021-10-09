Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Published 12:25 am Saturday, October 9, 2021

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5:

Sept. 22

  • Jesus Castro, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Laura Castro ,47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.
  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

Sept. 23

  • Floyd Mouton, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Hansen.

Sept. 24

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Parkway.
  • Evading arrest/ detention using Vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5000 block of West Parkway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Taft.

Sept. 25

  • No reports.

Sept. 26

  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

Sept. 27

  • No reports.

Sept. 28

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Texas 73.

Sept. 29

  • John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams.

Sept. 30

  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 1

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Doyle.

Oct. 2

  • Tyler Lawson, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 3

  • John Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of East Texas 73.

Oct. 4

  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.
  • An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 5

  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Delilah Court.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

