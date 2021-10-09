Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5:
Sept. 22
- Jesus Castro, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Laura Castro ,47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.
- A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
Sept. 23
- Floyd Mouton, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Hansen.
Sept. 24
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Parkway.
- Evading arrest/ detention using Vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5000 block of West Parkway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Taft.
Sept. 25
- No reports.
Sept. 26
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
Sept. 27
- No reports.
Sept. 28
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Texas 73.
Sept. 29
- John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams.
Sept. 30
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 1
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Doyle.
Oct. 2
- Tyler Lawson, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 3
- John Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of East Texas 73.
Oct. 4
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.
- An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 5
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Delilah Court.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.