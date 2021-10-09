$25K Season of Giving to benefit Port Arthur & Sabine Pass non-profits

It’s time we introduce The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG.

The initiative awards grants to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations serving the communities of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. A pool of $25,000 is available for eligible non-profit organizations that must be in good standing with the IRS and have a valid tax ID number.

Organizations may apply for a grant ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. All eligible applications will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of Port Arthur community leaders.

The Port Arthur LNG project is currently being developed by Sempra LNG, and Kelly Prasser, external affairs senior manager for Sempra LNG, said they have long partnered with local nonprofits truly making a difference serving the diverse needs of the community.

“We are pleased we can participate in the Port Arthur News’ Season of Giving initiative, work together to reach those in need and make their holiday season a little brighter,” Prasser said.

“These communities are resilient, and we are happy they have embraced us since day one. We see the potential to continue developing a strong bond with (Port Arthur and Sabine Pass) as a good neighbor and industry partner with a focus on making a difference through education initiatives, environmental stewardship, emergency preparedness and safety and economic development.”

Stephen Hemelt, publisher with The Port Arthur News, welcomes all nonprofits with a genuine desire to better Port Arthur and Sabine Pass to apply for the program.

“Thanks to our partners with Port Arthur LNG, we have created a user-friendly application process,” Hemelt said. “Those interested can log onto panews.com and click the tab titled ‘Season of Giving’ for application access.”

The direct web address is panews.com/season-of-giving.

Individual residents looking for a funding infusion are encouraged to partner with existing nonprofits, like local service organizations, to qualify for the application process.

Prasser stresses Port Arthur LNG is committed to community engagement and takes pride in partnering with business and community leaders, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, environmental groups, economic development organizations and project neighbors to evaluate ways to make local communities a better place for all.

“We are happy to invest time, talent and financial resources to help improve the quality of life for our neighbors and employees,” she said. “By joining with local organizations and leadership, we align our community and employee engagement efforts with our values of doing the right thing, championing people and shaping the future. We believe this is how we can make the most positive and purpose-filled impact.”

The application process, which has begun, runs through the end of the month.

A five-person committee of community leaders will evaluate all applications during the first week of November, and grant winners will be notified by Nov. 11 of their awards.