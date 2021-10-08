Theron “T.K.” Kenneth Young, 91, of Groves, Texas departed his earthly life peacefully Saturday, September 18, 2021 following a brief rehab stay at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur, Texas.

He was born on July 19, 1930 in Port Arthur to Robert Young and Angie Aucoin Young.

He was a lifelong area resident and longtime active member of Groves First United Methodist Church.

“T.K.” retired from Gulf Oil as an electrician after 35 years of service.

He was a member of the IBEW and Groves Masonic Lodge #1315.

An avid camper, he enjoyed frequent camping trips with his family and many RV travels with both family and friends.

As an all-around talented “MrFixit”, he was able to help others with repairs and projects and was able to play a large role in the building of his “dream” home under the pecan trees of Groves.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Loretta Young of Groves; daughters, Brenda Young of Groves and Karin Ladewig and husband Larry of Fredericksburg; son, Dr. Roger Young of Beaumont; and grandchildren, Lindsay Kramer and husband Dr. Robert Kramer, Rachel Barnes Elizondo and husband Juan, Robbie Barnes and wife Lori, Kristopher Barnes and wife Shannon; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Melissa Young; brothers, Robert Young and Preston Young; and sisters, Helen Rich and Fannie Young.

Visitation and service were held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Groves