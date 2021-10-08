Have you seen them? Police want help with stolen car from Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help identifying three people connected to a stolen vehicle.

On Oct, 1, a white 2004 Ford F350 dually was reported stolen in Port Arthur.

On Oct. 5 at approximately 10 a.m., these three subjects were observed in the stolen truck at Walmart in Vidor.

Later that day, the vehicle was found abandoned in Orange County, police said.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.