Complaints from citizens lead to meth bust, arrest

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Indian Trails in Beaumont.

The case was initiated after investigators began receiving complaints from citizens about suspicious activity in the surrounding area.

After conducting an investigation and surveillance in the area, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for the sole adult occupant of the residence, 31-year-old Wayne Alen Straway.

Investigators conducted a search of the residence and discovered 3.1 grams of methamphetamine on the kitchen table.

Straway was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where his bond was set at $10,000.