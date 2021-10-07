Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Published 12:24 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3:

  • No arrests

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3:

Sept. 27

  • No reports.

Sept. 28

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Ninth Street.

Sept. 29

  • An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Dearing.

Sept. 30

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2300 block of Grand Boulevard.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Saba Lane.

Oct. 1

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Oct. 2

  • An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

October 3

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Landry.

