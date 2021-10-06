Nederland man arrested, linked to hit & run that killed a Port Neches woman

A Nederland man has been arrested, implicated by the Texas Department of Public Safety for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

DPS announced Wednesday morning that investigators believe 38-year-old Zachary Highlander was the driver in an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Sept. 26.

Authorities say Highlander was operating a Dodge Ram when the crash occurred. He is charged with fail to stop and render aid, a felony, and was arrested Tuesday.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated at approximately 2:33 a.m., a pedestrian was walking on the improved shoulder of SH 347 at Third Avenue and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Nicole Robinson, 32, of Port Neches, was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.