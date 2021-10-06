CHRIS MOORE — We should do more than think pink

Breast cancer is one of those things that seem to touch everyone.

It is difficult to find someone who either has not had or doesn’t know someone who has had it. A few years ago, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is in remission now, but at the time, is was one of the most nerve-racking experiences for me.

To that point, my parents were pretty much superheroes when it comes to health. Of course they got the typical stomach bug, cold and sinus infection. Neither had really been hospitalized with the exception of a blood clot for my mom once.

My mom started treatment shortly after being diagnosed. The early prognosis was good so there wasn’t too much concern. The whole family was nervous despite anyone showing it much outward.

My mom would go to Houston in the morning for treatment and then come back the same day and go to work, because she is a real superhero.

On a side note, we are incredibly fortunate to live near Houston, which just so happens to have the world’s best cancer hospital. It didn’t really hit me until I went there before and saw people there from all over the world and from all walks of life.

She still goes to get yearly checkups and despite the slight anxiety with each blood test and mammogram, everything has come back clean.

She still watches what she eats and has been cautious during the pandemic due to her weakened immune system from the chemotherapy.

While she is one of a kind, she is one of many who have gone through this and continue to go through it.

As a society, we recognize October as a time to bring awareness to breast cancer and the people that experience it. Sports teams, businesses, schools and other organizations rock the pink attire.

Studies have shown “pink washing” to be an unfortunate side affect of the ubiquitous cause. Many companies have jumped on the pink bandwagon with no promise of any funds going towards anything to actually help breast cancer research or survivors.

Symbolic gestures have an impact. At the very least, it is an acknowledgement that the disease touches many is some way or another.

Those who wish to do more have other options. There are plenty of websites and fundraisers that sell pink merchandise that also give all or a significant amount of the proceeds to breast cancer research.

If you want nothing in return, you can donate to MD Anderson, which is the top cancer treatment hospital in the world.

I am not knocking anyone who just wants to wear pink to raise awareness. One person wearing pink could inform and influence someone else to contribute. We should just be aware of where our money is going and that it has the intended impact.

