Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 20-26

Published 12:23 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By PA News

Nederland arrests: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

  • Joseph Guidry, 30, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, possession of a controlled substance
  • Patricia Cook, 54, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christopher Lee, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Isaac McDaniel, 43, warrant other agency
  • Laith Al-Khattab, 21, warrant other agency
  • Sydney Poole, 22, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Cynthia Torres, 20, driving while intoxicated
  • Benjiman Lalko, 40, terrorist threat of family-family violence

Nederland police calls: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

Sept. 20

  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 21

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Erwin.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Atlanta.

Sept. 22

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Sept. 23

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 blocks of West Chicago.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Elgin.
  • An overdose was reported in the 1100 block of Elgin.
  • Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Sept. 24

  • A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 37th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Merriman.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Sept. 25

  • An information report was completed in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 26

  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
  • A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Avenue N.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Court filing: Tampered emails presented to grand jury in Jake’s Fireworks case

Nederland gearing up for NHF: Pageant apps available, passports on sale soon

Councilman: Where are we with Port Arthur street repair efforts?

BRIGHT FUTURES — High-achieving Nederland teen crowned 2021 cavOILcade queen

Print Article