Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 20-26
Published 12:23 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Nederland arrests: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26
- Joseph Guidry, 30, warrant other agency
- Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, possession of a controlled substance
- Patricia Cook, 54, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Lee, 41, possession of a controlled substance
- Isaac McDaniel, 43, warrant other agency
- Laith Al-Khattab, 21, warrant other agency
- Sydney Poole, 22, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Cynthia Torres, 20, driving while intoxicated
- Benjiman Lalko, 40, terrorist threat of family-family violence
Nederland police calls: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26
Sept. 20
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 21
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Erwin.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Atlanta.
Sept. 22
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
Sept. 23
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 blocks of West Chicago.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Elgin.
- An overdose was reported in the 1100 block of Elgin.
- Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of FM 365.
Sept. 24
- A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 37th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Merriman.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
Sept. 25
- An information report was completed in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 26
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
- A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of South 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Avenue N.