Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 20-26

Port Neches Police Department officers made the the following arrests from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26:

Wayne Stark, 63, aggravated assault of a public servant

Eric Fornols, 42, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26:

Sept. 20

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 21

No reports.

Sept.22

Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 23

Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Galewood.

Sept. 24

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Fifth Street.

Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Patricia.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Sept. 25

A person was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant in the 2500 block of Ninth Street.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Sept. 26