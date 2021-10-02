KATHIE’S KORNER — Praying the scriptures adds value to the day

In one of my research papers on “Prayer” that I wrote for my Masters in Theology, I elaborated on the various kinds of prayer. It was an extraordinary

journey.

There are a lot of different kinds of prayer and times for the application that vary: intercession, devotion, corporate and healing, to name a few. All are very powerful, needful and neglected nowadays. The Bible is all inclusive.

“Praying the Scriptures” is one of my favorites. My husband and I read certain ones aloud every morning, depending on who or what we’re assigned by God. It kicks off the day in a heartfelt, confident, meaningful way, much needed in this day and age with so many distractions and interruptions.

We are reminded in Psalm l to meditate on His Word day and night and that we are like trees planted by streams of water to bear fruit and NOT wither. This is a fun scripture for us elder folks, that we will not wither, but prosper.

We are also reminded in Psalm 5 as David cries out to God for help, in verses 11 & 12 to take refuge in Him (make Him your fort, hiding place) and be glad, sing with joy.

He spreads protection over us who love His Name (that would be the precious Name of Jesus). He blesses us and surrounds us with favor as with a shield — a “star-trek” impenetrable, all encompassing force-field for a great visual.

The Armor of God (Ephesians 6) includes the shield of faith, not a hand-held, piece of metal, but all around us, quenching fiery darts from above, below and at our sides.

That shield is a powerful, invisible yet tangible, force. A good example is music that you hear but don’t see. You still experience it. Well, God is the ultimate experience and infilling life eternal.

Proverbs 3 is so incredibly encouraging and filled with healing and glorious promises. By keeping His Words in our hearts, it will prolong our lives many years and bring us peace and prosperity.

As we trust in our Lord and not our own understanding, He will make our paths straight, bring and stabilize health to all our flesh and strengthen and nourish to our bones.

I don’t know about you, but that’s the life my husband and I are motivated to continue all the days of our lives, reading and agreeing, early everyday.

Reading many books, newspapers and editorials, including social media, and making decisions on other people’s opinions or beliefs is a shortcut. It goes around the Bible to modernize lives, (for lack of a better word). Remember, the Scriptures are relative to yesterday, today and forever.

Once you begin to read and pray them everyday, you’ll know and feel like you just ate a big piece of cake with a glass of cold milk. That’s my picture.

“Whoever gives thought to the Word will discover good,” Proverbs 16:20 (E.S.V.).

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.