Melveola Theresa Navey Mosley, with family at her bedside, passed away September 23,2021.

She was born in Thibodeaux, Louisiana and lived in Port Arthur, TX from the age of 3.

She met and married Charles Mosley, they were married for 23 years until his untimely death.

Melveola was employed by Bethlehem Shipyard, Katharine Drexel Children World of Sacred Heart and later worked at Judice.

After relocating to Houston, TX, she was Co-owner and Senior Provider of Open Arms Senior Care facility in Houston, Texas.

Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Mary Navey, her husband Charles Mosely Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory son, Charles Mosley (Angela) of Port Arthur,TX; daughters Charlene Manuel (Neka), Chantal Mosley both of Houston, TX; brothers, Wilbert Hamilton of Austin TX and Clarence Moore (Lois), of Beaumont TX; sister, Corine Jones (Ben), of Port Arthur, TX; sister-in-law, Judy Leday (June); brothers-in-law, Warrdell Mosley and Torey Mosley of Rayne, Louisiana; grandchildren, Chaneka, Charles, Christiana and Joseph; a great granddaughter Chloe; and a host of family and friends.

A visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00 am with the rosary at 9:30.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T Washington Ave.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.